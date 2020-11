MISSOULA - Gary Evan Farnum passed away Nov. 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1942 to Bruce and Edith Fite Farnum. He married Bonnie Arvish in April 1970.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Valarie Zimmerman. He is

survived by his wife.

No services will be held as requested by family. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.