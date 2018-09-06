SPOKANE — Gary “Gravy” A. Abrahamson, 62, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, on Sept. 1, 2018. Gary was born on July 2, 1956, in Chester to Wendall A. Abrahamson and Faye Orr Abrahamson. He was raised and educated in Rudyard. On Dec. 5, 2003, Gary married Marcella Mahseelah.
Gary had many interests and worked many different jobs including: greasing elevators (eastern Montana), truck driver, bartender (Pablo), carpenter (Rez wide), and insulator. He could tear down or drive anything! He also had experience as a plumber, gold miner, biker, and he wanted to be a race car driver. Gary enjoyed carpentry, barbecuing, being a handyman, going for long rides, and watching wrestling.
Gary is preceded in death by his mom Faye and dad Wendell Abrahamson.
Gary is survived by his five children, Jolene Abrahamson, Wendell “ Del” Abrahamson from Great Falls, Michelle Rondell of Manistee, Michigan, Keith Abrahamson of Aiken, South Carolina, Crystal L. Barrows of Pablo, step-father to Buck Ahlborn, his 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his brothers & sisters, John (Diane) Abrahamson, Wendy (Dan) Wadsworth.
Services will be held Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Foster Funeral & Crematory in St. Ignatius. Burial to follow at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery