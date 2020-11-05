MISSOULA — Gary James Danuser, 76, slipped away from us quietly at Village Health Care in Missoula on Oct. 27, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with Covid-19. A private family graveside service with Military Honors was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at gardencityfh.com and a video of Gary’s service is available to be viewed on his page.
He is survived by his daughters Kimberly Danuser Lindquist (Michael), Corvallis and Julie Christine Danuser, Lolo; two grandsons Zachary Davis (Donna), Clinton and Hunter Davis (Sarah), Lolo: and one great grand daughter Robin Christine Davis, Clinton.
He was preceeded in death by his parents and step parents James and Dorothy Danuser and Fern and Don Dahl: wives Delores and Dixie; and son, Mark. Services are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.