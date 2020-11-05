MISSOULA — Gary James Danuser, 76, slipped away from us quietly at Village Health Care in Missoula on Oct. 27, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with Covid-19. A private family graveside service with Military Honors was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at gardencityfh.com and a video of Gary’s service is available to be viewed on his page.