FLORENCE — Gary Jerome Moon, 76, of Florence, passed away of natural causes at Community Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. He was loved by many and will be missed.
Gary was born on June 15, 1943, in Conrad to Bertrand and Doris Moon. He grew up in Choteau and was an athlete who lettered in multiple sports although baseball was his true love. After graduating in 1961, he served in the US Army, primarily stationed in Europe. He moved to Missoula in 1965 and worked for the railroad until he retired.
On June 26, 1965, he married Jetta (Krum) Moon. They had two children, Tracy and Mendy. He spent his time working on their small farm, restoring classic cars, and playing softball (fast pitch and slow pitch). In recent years, he lived in Lolo and Florence. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include: son Tracy Moon and family (wife Alaina and children Jaden, Tiana, and Tekiah), Kalispell; daughter, Mendy (Moon) Bucy and family (husband Adam and children Sam and Zach), Missoula; brother Melvin Moon, Missoula; sister Marlys Mattfeldt, Helena; sister Ellen Black, Helena; brother Jim Jardine, Anaconda; and numerous extended family members.
A graveside service will be held on Dec. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula with a reception following at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: American Legion Post 6, PO Box 151, Choteau, MT 59422. Please see full obituary at: gardencityfh.com.