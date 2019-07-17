GREAT FALLS — On June 15, 2019, Gary L. Adams reached out and touched the face of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Gary was reborn in Christ when he was baptized into our Father’s family and affirmed that faith in confirmation June 4, 1967.
Gary was born in Great Falls, on July 23, 1948. Gary grew up in the “Electric City” of Great Falls and attended school there. In 1964, he met the love of his life and future wife, Sylvia Erickson. They dated throughout high school and married July 29, 1967, celebrating 51 years of marriage this past year. Gary proudly joined the Navy after graduating high school from CMR in 1968. He served his country in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. In 1973 he moved his new family to Missoula, where he worked for Coca-Cola until 1990. In 1990, Gary made a career change, moved his family to Lewistown, where he helped others with drug and alcohol addictions as a full-time drug and alcohol counselor. In 2001, he retired and spent the remainder of his retirement in Great Falls. In the end, Gary proudly celebrated 35 years of sobriety, one day at a time.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Sylvia; three children, Terri (Sean) Murphy, Missoula; Phillip (Holly) Adams, Lincoln, Nebraska; Alicia (Joseph) O’Meara, Forsyth; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild, including Michael Murphy, Daniel (Katie) Murphy; and great-granddaughter, Brooke; Brendan Murphy who is currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton; Evan Adams; David “Myles” O’Meara and Helyn O’Meara; his brother, Ray (LuAnn) Adams, Livingston; along with several nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Preceding Gary in death is our beloved son and brother, David Lee Adams; Gary's parents, Charles Faye Adams, Sr., and Pauline Mary (Adams) Lundgren, and brother, Charles Faye Adams Jr.
Memorial services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, (1226 1st Ave. N., Great Falls) on July 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. with burial following in the military section of Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the local chapter of your DAV (Disabled American Veterans) or Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Falls.
“For I know that my Redeemer lives, And He shall stand at last on the earth; And after my skin is destroyed, this I know, That in my flesh I shall see God, Whom I shall see for myself, And my eyes shall behold, and not another. How my heart yearns within me!” Job 19:25-27 (NKJV)
Condolences for the family may be shared online at SchniderFuneralHome.com.