Gary Lane Anderson

Gary Lane Anderson, son of Lyle S. and Lois Lelia (Nickerson) Anderson, left this life at 82 years of age in Missoula, Montana.

Mr. Anderson was born at the Harvey Hospital on Lake Avenue on May 19, 1941.

His early years were spent in the Pleasant Valley community southwest of Gothenburg, Nebraska. He graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1959 and from Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney) in 1963.

Mr. Anderson taught biology at schools in South Dakota and Nebraska before receiving his Master of Science degree from the University of Montana in 1969.

In 1971 he accepted a position as professor of Biology at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. While in California he met his life partner Richard Blackmond Harris, Jr., they spent 51 years together. Following his retirement in 1997, he moved to Missoula, Montana.

He is survived by many relatives and close friends.

They say there's a rainbow bridge waiting at the end of the road. And when you cross over, all of the animals you have loved and befriended will be waiting for you. If so, there will surely be a happy crowd of dogs eager to greet Gary and welcome him home. Izzy, Whiskers, Lassie, Zippy, Lizzie, Goldie and Lily, to name a few.

A private burial will take place at Missoula City Cemetery.

