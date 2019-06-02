MISSOULA — Gary Lawrence Beck was born on Valentine’s Day 1939 in Anaconda, Montana, and passed away surrounded by family on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, at age 80. He was raised near Warm Springs and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1957. Gary married the former Beverly Clemens in 1964 and the two would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 17. Gary was employed by the Montana Power Company as a patrolman and gas dispatcher for 32 years, before retiring in 1996. Gary entered the Marine Reserve in 1958, eventually retiring from the Montana Army National Guard after 21 years of military service. Gary was an avid reader and lifelong learner earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Montana. He proudly served as a board member for School District #1 in Deer Lodge, and volunteered as an AAU wrestling coach for several years. Gary had an affinity for high performance cars and motorcycles, graduating from racing school and competing in the Sports Car Club of America. A dedicated Democrat passionate about labor, Gary served two terms as a state representative for Deer Lodge and the surrounding area. Gary loved to talk, especially with someone who he had just met. He could make new friends on nothing more than a three-floor elevator ride.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Violet, as well as his brother Ken Beck. He is survived by his wife Beverly Beck of Missoula, sons Mike (Jeri) Beck of Great Falls, Andy (Erin) Beck of Missoula, daughter Jody Reistad of Deer Lodge, brother Chuck (Donna) Beck of Bozeman, sister in-law Lila Beck of Great Falls, and sister in-law Lynda Munch of Alberton. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; Dakotah, Colter, Whest, Drew, Camryn, Karsun, Adam, and Caleb, with a great-grandchild on the way.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula on June 7 at 11 a.m., with reception to follow at Garden City Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers Gary would request that donations be made to the Democratic party.