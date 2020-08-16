MISSOULA — Gary LeDeau (77) long time resident of Arlee, left this world to begin his next adventure July 28. Born to Damien and Valerie Bisson LeDeau Feb. 19, 1943, Gary was raised within the heritage of French settlers of the Missoula/Grass Valley area. He was an athlete and graduate of Loyola High School, a Montana Golden Gloves boxing champion, and a member of the US Army. Further adventures and exploits included: railroader with NP, commercial fisherman in Kodiak, cross country private plane ferry pilot, sawyer and horse logger. In 1981 he built his residence in Schley area and created a simpler lifestyle of coexistence, peace and harmony. Interests included gardening, painting, photography, furniture design, family and local history, poetry and philosophy. His wide circle of friends included the Sacred Heart community and Kildeer Artist guild.