SEELEY LAKE — Gary Lee Shypkowski, 56 of Seeley Lake, passed away on June 4, 2020 at his home.

Gary was born Sept. 12, 1963 in Bowman, North Dakota, to Donald and Ann Shypkowski.

As a young man, Gary grew up in North Dakota with his family prior to moving to Montana. Between working and raising his family, Gary enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, trapping, and taking his beloved dog, Specks, for a walk. He was also a very proud grandfather and never missed an opportunity to watch his grandchildren grow.

Gary is survived by his mother, Ann of Dickinson, North Dakota; children: Eric (Brittney) of Corvallis, Levi (Ashlee) of Stevensville, Luke (Jorden) of Missoula; siblings: Ed (JoEllen) of Dickinson, North Dakota, Donna (Gery) Fichter of Rapid City, South Dakota; grandchildren: Kayson, Finley, Rylee, Hadley, Aspen; and many other family and friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his father, Donald.

Services will be held at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula on Friday June 12, at noon.

