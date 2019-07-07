SEELEY LAKE — Gary O. Overman, 61, of Seeley Lake, passed away on May 23, 2019, while surrounded by loved ones, in Kalispell.
He was born in Missoula on July 24, 1957, to Oliver Orville and Shirley Overman. Gary graduated from Stevensville High School in 1976. He moved to Seeley Lake to work for Pyramid Mountain Lumber, as a Millwright, for 43 years. He was the third of five brothers and sisters. He loved attending Montana Grizzlies Football games, hanging with his dogs, Bobcat and Griz, spending time with his family, and visiting with people in his community. Gary always put others before himself, especially when it came to his family, work, and community. He was the glue that kept many of us together, he was known for helping others, and we can’t imagine our lives without his thoughtfulness, humor, and selflessness.
Gary was preceded in death by his best friend and father, Oliver Orville, mother Shirley Overman, and younger sister, Shawna (Gil) Varner.
He is survived by his sisters Patti (George) Welch of Kittitas, Washington, and Judy Olsen of Seattle, Washington, one brother, Doug (Lynette) Overman of Kalispell, uncle Larry Bacon of Seeley Lake and 15 nieces and nephews that love him.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all those who were members of Gary’s health management team, and the staff at Wel-Life for their attentiveness and loving care. To all the people who stopped by to visit, call, or just kept him in their thoughts and prayers during this time, we thank you so much.
Rest in peace Gary. You were the best brother, uncle, and friend that anyone could ask for. We love you and we will miss you.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on July 21, 2019, at the Seeley Lake Community Hall, Seeley Lake.
Family is handling the arrangements: garyoverman57.blogspot.com/. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family.