DRUMMOND — On Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Gary Ray Urquhart, 70, passed away. He was born in Missoula to Pat and Helen Urquhart. He married his wife Janice in 1974. He worked at several print shops, drove school bus, and enjoyed conducting meetings where he worshipped. His love for flying planes encouraged him to get his pilot's license. Gary loved the outdoors—camping, boating, taking walks & road trips. He also had a soft spot for all kinds of critters.