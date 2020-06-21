× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRENCHTOWN — Gary Ronald Smith, Sr. (76) left this earth for his heavenly hunting cabin on June, 17, 2020 at his home in Frenchtown surrounded by his beloved family.

Born in Hoquiam, Washington, Gary was the son of Walter Smith and Helen Lucille Louderback, Smith, King, Kearney. After high school, Gary enlisted with the United States Army in 1963. While stationed in Germany, Gary met and married the love of his life, Nancy. They were married in Munich, Germany on May 26, 1966 and shared 54 wonderful years of marriage and raised three children together.

While enlisted with the U.S. Army, Gary was stationed at eight different bases to include three tours in Germany, along with one tour in both Korea and Vietnam. He loved his country and was proud to serve for the United States of America. Gary retired from the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge in 1983, while stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

After retiring from the Army, the Smith family left Oklahoma for Frenchtown, Montana where Gary started his second career as a long-haul truck driver. After driving for 28 years and logging over 2,000,000 miles, Gary retired permanently in 2013. He finished his long-haul driving career as an owner-operator.