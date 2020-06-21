FRENCHTOWN — Gary Ronald Smith, Sr. (76) left this earth for his heavenly hunting cabin on June, 17, 2020 at his home in Frenchtown surrounded by his beloved family.
Born in Hoquiam, Washington, Gary was the son of Walter Smith and Helen Lucille Louderback, Smith, King, Kearney. After high school, Gary enlisted with the United States Army in 1963. While stationed in Germany, Gary met and married the love of his life, Nancy. They were married in Munich, Germany on May 26, 1966 and shared 54 wonderful years of marriage and raised three children together.
While enlisted with the U.S. Army, Gary was stationed at eight different bases to include three tours in Germany, along with one tour in both Korea and Vietnam. He loved his country and was proud to serve for the United States of America. Gary retired from the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge in 1983, while stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.
After retiring from the Army, the Smith family left Oklahoma for Frenchtown, Montana where Gary started his second career as a long-haul truck driver. After driving for 28 years and logging over 2,000,000 miles, Gary retired permanently in 2013. He finished his long-haul driving career as an owner-operator.
Since Gary’s retirement he became a faithful member of Outdoorsman Church. He took pride in keeping the grass cut at church, enjoyed hunting, camping, playing bingo at the Missoula Senior Center, bowling in the senior league, weekly card games with friends, and spending time with his family. Gary will be remembered for his love of family, his love for his country, and his sense of humor.
Gary is survived by his spouse, Nancy Smith; his three children, daughter Jane Smith of Missoula, Montana; daughter Helen (Dan) Page of Cheney, Washington and son Gary, Jr. (DeAnna) Smith of Spokane, Washington; his grandchildren, Robert (Jayme Glenn) Smith, John (Jenn) Smith, Trea Smith, Paige (Carson) Stramski, Cassie (Jacob) Powell, Mikayla Page, Chandler (Chelsey) Cole, Caleb (Rachael) Smith, Cayden Cole, Clayton Cole, and Olivia Page; his great-grandchildren, Allen Smith, Paisley Smith, Sutton Stramski and Oliver Smith. He is also survived by three brothers, Bob Smith, John King and Peter Kearney, as well as two sisters Jacqlyn Randich and Diane Loftis, and his sister-in-law Giesela Cricca and family. Gary was preceded in death by his mother and father and one brother, Jim King. Gary is also survived by one uncle, one aunt, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Veteran’s Memorial Service will be held at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower Street, Missoula on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Outdoorsmen Church, 12208 Pulp Mill Road, Missoula.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Missoula Senior Center.
