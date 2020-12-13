BOZEMAN — Gay Estelle (Huffman) Fischer passed away at the age of 92 on Dec. 6, 2020, at Bozeman Lodge Assisted Living Home in Bozeman. At the time of her passing and throughout her life she was dedicated to her family, Catholic faith, community and friendships.

Gay was born June 30, 1928, to Rod and Star (Neu) Huffman in Philipsburg, the youngest of three children. She attended Philipsburg schools and graduated from Granite County High School in 1944, valedictorian of her class. Following high school she studied nursing at Carroll College for one year before returning to Philipsburg and working in a local attorney's office. Gay had many good memories of her school days and remained close to several of her classmates throughout their lives.

Gay met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Fischer, at a dance at Echo Lake Lodge. Bob had recently returned from World War II overseas duty with the Army Air Force and was working with his father at the family business, Fischer's Lumber Yard, in Hall.