Gayle D. Collins

Stevensville - Gayle loved being a mother. She raised her two daughters with humor, love, and compassion. She was always so encouraging of their pursuits; be it education, entrepreneurship, or self-discovery. Pressure was never placed on either of them to do or be anything they didn't want to be. She listened intently to dreams and aspirations and always offered sage and genuine advice.

She extended those same values to her personal relationships with her friends, sisters and nieces and nephews. Gayle was a Cancer, born in the heat of summer, and to be loved by her was the best. She cooked and took care of her people in the most nurturing of ways.

A resident of the artist world, she loved music, dance, and literature. She studied modern dance and shared her passion with her family. She took her father, and years later her kids, to see the Alvin Ailey dance troupe. Her face was either buried in a book or dominating a crossword puzzle. She was an amazing artist with the most beautiful handwriting.

Gayle fell in love with Pat, and they were happily married for 41 years. They lived in the desert, the mountains and by the sea. Over the course of their courtship, they read books to each other, ate chile rellenos and went to Moody Blues concerts.

She left this Earthly plane on May Day. Ushering in the start of summer, our Forever May Queen will be missed dearly. But we hold her dearly in our hearts. She is a GDC.