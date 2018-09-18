SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Gayle passed away peacefully on July 26, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona after a five-year battle with breast cancer. Gayle was born in Billings on Aug. 16, 1950 to her parents, Cal and Irene Ventling. She married Kim Kautzman on July 23, 1977. In October of 1979 they welcomed a daughter, Lacy and in November of 1982 they welcomed a son, Kyle. Kim, Gayle and their children resided in various places in Montana including Whitefish, Laurel, Rockvale, and Missoula before they moved to Arizona in 2013 to enjoy retirement.
Gayle was known for her love of gardening, antiquing, crossword puzzles, playing Words with Friends, Elvis, the Beatles, Rod Stewart, restoring air-streams, and traveling. Gayle is survived by her husband, Kim, of San Tan, Arizona; daughter Lacy (Mel Dziewit) Kautzman of Phoenix, Arizona; and son, Kyle (Kelly Dillon) Kautzman of Denver, Colorado along with various extended family and lifelong friends.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life in Phoenix, Arizona on October 6th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation tnbcfoundation.org