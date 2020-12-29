CORVALLIS – Gayle Marie Tintzman, 86, of Corvallis passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at her home in Corvallis.

Gayle Marie Anfinson Tintzman was born Feb. 24, 1934, the only child of Anfin and Florence Bates Anfinson at the old Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton. She attended Corvallis schools all her life graduating Salutatorian of her class of 1952. On May 25, 1952 she married Elmore Henry Tintzman in Hamilton. For the next two and one half years they were stationed in San Diego and Long Beach, California for Elmer’s tour of Navy duty.

In 1954 they returned to the Bitterroot and farmed with Gayle’s father on Willow Creek Rd. She was a farm wife and mother all her life, raising three boys, Terry Lee, Steven Douglas and Bret Allen. After the family was raised, Gayle worked at the Ravalli County Fair in the premium office for 30+ years. She was an election judge for many years. Gayle marshaled track meets for both Corvallis and Hamilton track teams and volunteered at many functions throughout the valley. She hardly missed her grandchildren’s functions and never missed a birthday luncheon with her friends. Gayle was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary # 91 in Corvallis and Grace Lutheran Church in Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer and her parents.