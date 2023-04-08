Geary Guay

Geary Guay, a well known figure in the outdoor recreation world and a resident of Boulder, Colorado, passed away on March 26, 2023. Born on January 28, 1956, in Missoula, Montana, to Maurice and Patricia Guay, he was the only son among his four sisters. He married his high school sweetheart Lori McQuirk Guay, and had just celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Geary was a proud father to his sons Ryan and Taylor, who shared their dad's love of the outdoors and sports. He was also known for being a great storyteller, a teacher, and a social person. Geary's greatest success was his boys, whom he taught to be strong, independent, and confident men.

Geary was a natural outdoorsman who loved sharing his passion for nature with others, and he founded "Geary Guay Rec. Resources," which was an independent sales rep agency that helped grow some of the most powerful brands in the outdoor industry.

Geary is survived by his wife, Lori, his sons Ryan (Kira), Taylor (Ellen), and his grandchildren Claudia, Kodiak, T.J., Kennedy, his sisters Camille, Michelle, Charlotte, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be Tuesday, April 11th at 10 am, in Boulder, CO at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Reception to follow at the Outback Saloon in Boulder at 12 pm. Burial and local reception at the Copper Queen Saloon in Helmville, MT, June 3rd, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Blackfoot Challenge.