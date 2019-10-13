MESA, Ariz. — Gene Donald Entzel, age 72, passed away peacefully in Mesa, Arizona, after a three-year battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. Gene is survived by his wife Carmen of 26 years, his son Shon (Shana) and daughter Shelley Sturm (Wally), eight wonderful grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christian Life Center, 3801 S Russell, Missoula, MT.