TURAH — Gene Richard Wingo of Turah passed away Jan. 28, 2019 at his home, at the age of 86. Gene was born March 30, 1932 to Robert M. Wingo and Edna R. Fuller, in Missoula, the youngest of three children.
At 17, he enlisted in the Montana National Guard for a brief time, then attempted military service twice more in the Air Force and National Guard, but was honorably discharged each time due to a heart condition.
On Feb. 5, 1951, he married Mary Jane Lange. They lived in Missoula and later moved to Turah in the early 80’s. Gene worked at various jobs including the Missoula sugar beet factory, Horner Waldorf, Champion International and Smurfit-Stone Container mill until retiring in 1996.
He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane, his father and mother and his sister, Barbara. Gene is survived by children, Roger (Tedi) Wingo, Vicky (Bob) Roper and Dale (Jan) Wingo; sister Audrey; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The family will be planning a memorial service at a later date, in the spring. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com