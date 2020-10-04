Gene Scott Peterson

He was born June 16, 1941, in Williston North Dakota, to Gordon H. and Eva Rae Peterson, joining two brothers Wayne and Allen. He attended Culbertson High School where he was Class and Band President, Salutatorian, Boy’s State representative, and football captain which included All Conference honors. He then moved to Minneapolis to attend radio school at Brown Institute. His radio career began at KFBB in Great Falls where he worked for a year as he attended the College of Great Falls. Gene then moved to Missoula in 1962 where he worked as a nighttime DJ for KGVO while attending the University of Montana and doing sales on the side. Around this time he was asked to quit school and become the program director for KGVO. While making a sales call at the FOX Theater, he met his future wife Rose Gallagher. The couple was married July 11, 1964. Daughter Pamela was born in 1966 and Kimberlee in 1967.

Gene’s positive attitude, endless energy and infectious smile were traits that carried him far in his career. He stood out to his employees as a one of a kind boss. Always shy of the spotlight, he would quickly deflect any personal recognition and always insist any success was a team effort. He bought KYLT AM/FM Radio in 1970. He sold it in 1982 staying on as GM. Due to default he got the station back in 1985 and sold it again in 1990. Along with the sale was a “none-compete” clause, so Gene started a consulting business, Peterson and Associates. In 1991, KTMF-TV came to Missoula and hired Gene to be their GM. He stayed there until 1997 when he was hired by Marathon Media to be the GM for radio, his true love, once again. Marathon Media sold to Clear Channel Communications in 2001. Gene remained GM at Clear Channel until he joined Learfield Communications in 2008 leading their Grizzly Sport Properties' sales team for the next two years. In approximately 2010, at his last full-time position, he was once again a general sales manager, this time for KECI-TV. Not one to sit around, Gene continued with part-time consulting, making sales calls until a month before he passed.