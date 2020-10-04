MISSOULA — Gene Scott Peterson, 79, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home in Missoula surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 16, 1941, in Williston North Dakota, to Gordon H. and Eva Rae Peterson, joining two brothers Wayne and Allen. He attended Culbertson High School where he was Class and Band President, Salutatorian, Boy’s State representative, and football captain which included All Conference honors. He then moved to Minneapolis to attend radio school at Brown Institute. His radio career began at KFBB in Great Falls where he worked for a year as he attended the College of Great Falls. Gene then moved to Missoula in 1962 where he worked as a nighttime DJ for KGVO while attending the University of Montana and doing sales on the side. Around this time he was asked to quit school and become the program director for KGVO. While making a sales call at the FOX Theater, he met his future wife Rose Gallagher. The couple was married July 11, 1964. Daughter Pamela was born in 1966 and Kimberlee in 1967.
Gene’s positive attitude, endless energy and infectious smile were traits that carried him far in his career. He stood out to his employees as a one of a kind boss. Always shy of the spotlight, he would quickly deflect any personal recognition and always insist any success was a team effort. He bought KYLT AM/FM Radio in 1970. He sold it in 1982 staying on as GM. Due to default he got the station back in 1985 and sold it again in 1990. Along with the sale was a “none-compete” clause, so Gene started a consulting business, Peterson and Associates. In 1991, KTMF-TV came to Missoula and hired Gene to be their GM. He stayed there until 1997 when he was hired by Marathon Media to be the GM for radio, his true love, once again. Marathon Media sold to Clear Channel Communications in 2001. Gene remained GM at Clear Channel until he joined Learfield Communications in 2008 leading their Grizzly Sport Properties' sales team for the next two years. In approximately 2010, at his last full-time position, he was once again a general sales manager, this time for KECI-TV. Not one to sit around, Gene continued with part-time consulting, making sales calls until a month before he passed.
He was always willing to generously give of his time and talents in order to make Missoula a better place to live. His community involvement included Century Club Board of Directors and President (now known as the Grizzly Scholarship Association), President of Missoula Chamber of Commerce, Chair of St. Patrick Hospital’s Advisory Board, U of M President’s Council, YMCA Board of Directors, President of the Montana Broadcaster’s Association, and Montana Special Olympics’ Fundraising Committee. In addition, he volunteered as a coach for Little Grizzly Football and served on the UM stadium subcommittee, which was instrumental in securing funds to begin construction for what is now Washington Grizzly Stadium. He also joined with the Regional Urban Design Assistance Team that ultimately created the schematic design for the landscape and parks system along the Clark Fork River. It was Gene’s idea in the late 60’s to focus on University of Montana sports and create a statewide radio network. He pioneered the Grizzly Radio Network which allows Grizzly athletics to be heard in every corner of the state to this day. He also helped guide the creation of what is now considered one of the strongest Booster Clubs amongst NCAA Division I-AA Athletics.
Gene received many awards and honors, more than he felt he deserved. A few include Missoula Businessman of the Year, Ray Rocene Sportsman of the Year, the Jaycee Distinguished Service Award, and the Hugh O’Brian Youth Lifetime Achievement Award. As a highlight, his 50-year broadcast career culminated with his induction into the Montana Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2015. On June 19, 2015, Senator Steve Daines honored Gene as Montanan of the week. Not bad for a rock and roll DJ from Culbertson.
In his spare time Gene enjoyed golfing, hiking, reading, his annual vacations to Mexico, and gardening. He loved the many compliments he received on his prized tomatoes, cherished rose garden and meticulously manicured lawn. He rarely missed attending a University of Montana athletic event or any other occasion supporting someone he may know. But above all else, the most valuable time was spent with his four grandchildren. Whether it be caddying for disc golf, watching Loyola Ram football, sitting for endless hours at gymnastic competitions or traveling to Phoenix for track meets and basketball, these were by far his favorite moments.
Survivors include his wife Rose, Missoula; daughters Pam (Albert) Morales, Phoenix; Kim (Kevin) Sheehan, Missoula; brothers Wayne Peterson, Butte; Allen (Esther) Peterson, Culbertson; very special grandchildren Kevin and Lauren Sheehan and Jorden and Donovan Morales. Also survived by many in-laws, cousins, and loving nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made in his name to the Montana Special Olympics or to the Jadyn Fred Foundation. At his request, there will be no formal services. A celebration of his life will be planned for 2021.
Gene was best described as a really good man and honest as the day is long. Throughout the years he forged numerous lifelong relationships; he was a mentor to many and a friend to all. As a DJ, he had a standard nightly sign off that is a fitting farewell, “It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice- so until tomorrow, you be the kind who's kind to someone- goodnight.”
