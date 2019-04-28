MISSOULA — Genee M. Gardner, 65, of Missoula, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Missoula Health & Rehab. She was born in San Diego, California, on Nov. 30, 1953, the daughter of Helene and Jack Gardner III.
She is survived by her son, Robert Gardner and two grandsons, Messiah Gardner and Robert Gardner. Her parents preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Genee's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Outdoorsman Church, 12208 Pulp Mill Rd., Missoula (close to Frenchtown). A pot luck dinner will follow. Donations in Genee's memory are suggested to Wigglin' Home Boxer Rescue in Chinook, or the Missoula City-County Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Rd., Missoula, MT 59808. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.