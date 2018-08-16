CLINTON — George Ellis Wilcox (Bud) passed away Aug. 10, 2018, at his home in Clinton. He was born Oct. 2, 1931, in Missoula to Orville and Margaret Wilcox.
He was raised in the Grass Range, Bonner Junction and Anaconda areas. He married Anne Loran in 1950. They had two children, Diana and Earl Dale.
Bud worked for the Milwaukee Railroad and later as a sawyer in the logging industry.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and Cribbage player. He enjoyed people, telling stories, teasing people and watching hummingbirds.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Earl Dale and his sister, June Harris. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anne, his daughter, Diana (Ken), grandchildren, Mike Wise, Shelly Colwell (Scot), David Wise, and great grandchildren Caleb, Elisa and Rebecca Colwell.
A Memorial service will be held at Christian Assembly, 1001 Cleveland, on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. There will be a reception celebrating his life following the service.