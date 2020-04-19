George Curtis DeVoe

In the 1970's, Clayton would present Curt with an opportunity that changed his life: the construction and management of two apartment buildings in Missoula under the auspices of the family run Alpha Real-estate. The success of the two buildings, Alpha Arms and Alpha East, and the business as a whole would prove so lucrative that the three men opened Lords Jewelers, which would come to be a fixture of downtown Missoula for nearly 30 years. For the sake of this enterprise, Curt attended the University of Montana and graduating, the first member of his family to do so, with a degree in political science and a minor in philosophy before entering law school and graduating in 1987. During his years of study he would meet Sara Lipscomb and the two would marry in 1983, having one son, Jasen DeVoe in 1988.

While Curt was not the most outgoing or adventurous man, he perused many passions in the course of his life. For most of the 90’s and early 2000’s, he and Jasen could be found at either Five Valley Lanes or Liberty Lanes rolling five to six games together every Sunday. Baseball would be another love Curt embraced after the Osprey, precursors to the Paddleheads, were established in Missoula. He was a season ticket holder for many years, starting from the very first season when he cheered along the first base line as the O's won the Pioneer League Championship. In his later life, his only wish was to listen to his audio books, diving through the likes Harry Potter, The Dark Tower, The Wheel of Time, and Game of Thrones in months long listening sessions. He was a Mason, a proud Shriner, and served as the Exalted Ruler of Hell Gate Elks Lodge 383 from 2010 to 2012.