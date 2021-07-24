George Edward Solander

Hamilton - George Edward Solander, 87, passed away of natural causes on July 17, 2021, at the Hamilton Assisted Living and Memory Center.

George was born in Missoula, MT on April 14, 1934, to Edward and Emma Solander (Hangge). George graduated from Missoula County High School in 1952, upon graduation, George entered the United States Navy where he was a Parachute Rigger and Jumper. After the Navy, he enrolled in the School of Forestry at the University of Montana in Missoula.

He went into radio broadcasting in Missoula working alongside Paul Harvey for a time. In 1960, George and his wife Geri (Reese) and baby daughter moved to Hamilton, where he started his career at KLYQ Radio; as a announcer until his retirement. George's distinctive "Voice of the Bitterroot Valley" was heard by many.

Geri passed away in 2006.. George married Mary Jane Scott in September of 2007.

George was a member of the local Eagles Auxiliary and the Elks Club. George enjoyed music, model railroad, arts, golf, fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and first wife Geri.