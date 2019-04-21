MISSOULA — George Edwin Johnson was born in Havre on March 19, 1924. He passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on April 5, 2019, at the Springs in Missoula with family at his side. He was under the care of Partners Hospice, Hestia, family and the staff from the Springs.
He was born to C.S. and Caroline Johnson and was raised and went to high school in Havre. George served in the Coast Guard during WWII. After serving his country, he finished his education attending Pacific University. He became an optometrist and took over his father's practice in Havre.
While attending school he met and married Vivian Van Cise. They were married for 27 years and had three children. After their divorce, he met and married Loretta Jean Jaquette. They were married for nine years until Jean passed away. George later married Marjorie Long. They were married for 29 years until her death in 2015.
George practiced optometry in Havre for 30 years, moved to Bigfork with Jean and opened a small practice until he started Fishing Fever Charters on Flathead Lake.
George was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed summers at Swan Lake. After Marge passed away, George was known to be quite a flirt with the ladies at the Springs.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Jean, Marge and his brother Melvin Johnson.
He is survived by his three children, Sharon (Eric) Traber of Spokane, Greg (Leslyn) Johnson of Laurel and Loree (Jack) Dark of Missoula. He had six grandchildren, Erin (Steve) Adler, Cody (Allisyn) Traber, Kyle (Jasmine) Johnson, Molly Johnson, Jason and Jeffrey Dark. He also had five great-grandchildren, Coen, Bentley, Rielle and Cayden Traber and Lluvy Johnson.
George requested cremation, and his ashes will join Marge’s.
No services at his request.