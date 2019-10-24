MISSOULA — George Eli McCammon, 92, passed away on the evening of Thursday, the 17th day of October, 2019, at The Village Senior Residence.
George was born on Sept. 1, 1927, to parents John Lee and Mertie V. McCammon in Huntley. He attended grade school in Huntley and graduated from Huntley Project High School in 1945 where he participated in theatre productions, voice, and violin. While in school, George worked in the sugar beet fields around Huntley and also became a knowledgeable beekeeper.
Following high school, George enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, and was honorably discharged in 1949. Upon his return to Montana, he enrolled at Eastern Montana College, Billings; later transferring to the University of Montana, Missoula, where he earned his degree in business administration. He met Lillian A. Parkin at the First United Methodist Church in Missoula and they were married in Warwick, New York, on Dec. 27, 1953. Two children followed, Don in 1955 and Barbara in 1958.
He worked at Davis Texaco while attending UM, and later operated the Orange Street Texaco Station before joining the Montana Highway Department in Missoula, and later transferring to Helena, where he managed the MHD Accounts Receivable. As a member of the Montana American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, he was elected treasurer, attending annual meetings in Helena. He was also a member of Valley Lodge, AF & AM, Townsend.
George retired from the Montana Highway Department, and he and Lillian moved from Helena to Townsend, and later to Missoula. He enjoyed singing throughout his life and sang in choirs of the Helena and Townsend United Methodist churches. He and Lillian traveled the world together, but his favorite place remained Crimson Bluffs, an impressive rock formation perched above the Missouri River, and a landmark described in Captain Meriwether Lewis’ journal.
George is survived by his wife Lillian, his son and wife, Don and Donna, and relatives in Montana, Colorado, Kansas, Wisconsin, Arizona, and New York. He was predeceased by his daughter Master Sergeant Barbara Lynne McCammon, brother John and sister Myrt.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1756 S. 10th St. West (S. 10th St. West and S. Garfield St.)