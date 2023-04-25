George F. Votruba

George F. Votruba, 88, of Missoula, Montana, passed away peacefully on Monday April 17, 2023. George was born in Chicago, IL, to George and Eleanor Votruba on December 15, 1934.

George received a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Michigan in 1964. He worked at The University of Montana from 1968-2000. His area of research was functional analysis, and for many years he served as coordinator and teacher of the beginning calculus sequence. As long-time coordinator of the Department's Colloquium Series, George brought dozens of mathematicians to campus to enhance the academic quality of the University experience for students and faculty.

George, after thirty-one years of dedicated service to The University of Montana, was merited the commendation of the Board of Regents of the Montana University System, and earned the title of Professor of Mathematical Sciences Emeritus.

In addition to his teaching record, George contributed to mathematical research. He wrote numerous articles and monographs in mathematical analysis. He gave presentations at national and regional conferences and remained an active participant in mathematical seminars. He directed the mathematical projects of several master's degree students. Additionally, George was responsible for the translation of several mathematical works from Russian into English, employing a difficult combination of language and technical skills.

Since retiring in 2000, George spent his time enjoying scale model railroading, hiking/walking, and was very active at the Missoula Senior Center.

George is survived by three children, Katherine Hightower (David Johnson), Lorraine Felan (William Dill), and Steven Votruba (Jill McGaffigan); two grandchildren Mitchell Felan and Sonia Felan (Tristan King); His longtime friend and companion Peggy V. Strong, and his sister, Eleanor Ixchel.

A memorial service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the George F. Votruba Memorial Scholarship at the University of Montana. Gifts can be made payable to The University of Montana Foundation and noted for a gift to the George F. Votruba Memorial Scholarship. Checks should be mailed to The UM Foundation, Post Office Box 7159, Missoula, MT 59807-7159 or friends may give on line – www.SupportUM.org. All gifts should designate that the gift is for the George F. Votruba Memorial Scholarship.

