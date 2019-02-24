MISSOULA — George Frank Wandler
George F. Wandler, age 81, passed away Feb. 24, 2005, at St. Patrick Hospital after a valiant fight with cancer.
George was born in Shefield, North Dakota, and moved to Corvallis, with his family.
He had 11 brothers and sisters and worked the family farm. He fought in World War II joining the service March 20, 1943, and was discharged Feb. 15, 1946. He served with the 25th Infantry Division as an interpreter speaking fluent German. George was awarded a Purple Heart. After the war, he met and married Alice Lillian Erickson. They started off farming and realized quickly they needed to have a more stable career.
Dad took the Mountain Bell classes for installation of phones and passed the course to land a career at Mountain Bell. He was nicknamed by many, "Big Red". He was well liked and worked for Mountain Bell for 30 years. He was the loving father of three daughters, Diane, Karen, and Lynda.
He loved to fish, golf and go to anything Griz. Grandchildren took up any of his free time. His funny sense of humor and ability to play any card game for hours on end, made him very popular with his grandkids. He was loving, kind and super funny. He walked babies for hours and loved every minute of it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyriak and Margaret Wandler; his brothers, Ned, Tony, Shorty (Cyriak); his sisters, Julia, Pauline; his daughter, Diane Palmer. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice, his daughters, Karen (Wally) Patterson, South Carolina Lynda (Joe) Drouillard, Missoula; his brothers, Herb, Yeg, Don, and his sisters, Jeanette, Delores and Lisa.
Cremation Burial Society is in charge of arrangements. Mom and Dad will be interred in the same urn, together forever. Their joint service will be this summer, July 5, at the VA Cemetery, Fort Missoula. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The Missoula Food Bank.
Alice Lillian Wandler
Alice Lillian Wandler, 88, of Missoula, passed away Feb. 12, 2019, of natural causes.
Alice was born April 20, 1930, in Baker, to Francis and Margaret Erickson. At age 10 she moved with her family to Hamilton. She attended schools in Hamilton and graduated from Hamilton High School.
On June 10, 1948, she married George Wandler. The couple eventually settled in Missoula where George worked for Mountain Bell and Alice worked for Northwest Collectors. They raised three daughters and became staunch Griz and Lady Griz supporters. Mom and Dad also helped to take care of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They always put family first. They loved golfing at the U of M and spent every day enjoying the sunshine and friends on the course. They traveled with the Griz and Lady Griz during away games, including Hawaii. Mom loved basketball and especially Lady Griz basketball. Alice was a member of Copper Connections and baked more cupcakes for the teams than any one could imagine. She went to every game until her health didn't allow her to attend anymore. Then she listened on the radio.
Mom and Dad took their grandkids on camping trips and fished every weekend they could manage during the summers until it became too difficult to manage a boat, a camper and kids. They decided the golden years weren't so golden.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Francis Erickson and Margaret Erickson Levandoske; husband of 57 years, George; her brothers, Gordon, Bill, Robert and Darrell, and her daughter, Diane (Palmer). She is survived by her brothers, Glen (June) Levandoske, Hamilton, and Jerry (Connie) Levandoske, Iowa; her daughters, Karen (Wally) Patterson, South Carolina and Lynda (Joe) Drouillard, Missoula and 14 grandchildren, and 17 great- grandchildren.
A special thanks to Consumer Direct Care Network Hospice for their fabulous care of Mom, Mary Shick, NP-C and Debbie at WMC for your loving care of Mom.
Cremation Burial Society is in charge of arrangements. Mom and Dad will be interred in the same urn, together forever. Their joint service will be this summer, July 5, at the VA Cemetery, Fort Missoula. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Missoula Food Bank.