George Franklin Risi Jr., MD

MISSOULA — “And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.” — John Muir
On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, George — dressed in his Rocky Mountain Pus Club T-shirt and his favorite pair of hiking shorts — stepped into the forest one last time. He died of a particularly aggressive pancreatic cancer, just one year after diagnosis.
George was born in 1954 to George Franklin Risi Sr., an orthopedic surgeon, and Eugenia Risi (Vit), homemaker. He was raised with his three sisters on the beaches of central east coast Florida where he spent many days surfing, working as a lifeguard, and running cross country on the sand. Upon graduation, he attended college at Emory University in Atlanta where he studied biology and pre-med. He maintained that he joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity because they had fried chicken and he was making rice in a coffee pot, although he sustained those friendships until his death. In college, George was torn over continuing to study medicine versus pursuing something in the natural sciences — he ultimately chose to attend medical school at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he found the answer to his dilemma in Infectious Disease (ID). George celebrated his graduation by helping his father sail from Florida to Majorca in a sailboat designed by George Sr.
George chose to do his Infectious Disease residency at LSU in New Orleans. He loved New Orleans culture, of which he saw the truly colorful side while working at Charity Hospital. This was the 1980s and HIV was dominating the attention of Infectious Disease clinicians. George was instrumental in establishing a dedicated HIV ward at Charity Hospital and developed the regional core curriculum for the treatment of HIV patients. In 1990, frustration with the lack of HIV grant funding led him to think about a life reimagined. While browsing the New England Journal of Medicine one day, he spotted an ad for an ID physician in Missoula. Given that his father had driven all the kids to Montana nearly every summer of their youth, and had recently himself relocated to Whitefish, Missoula seemed like a dream come true — and, it was.
Shortly after arriving in Missoula, George met Willa Craig at a colleague’s summer house party. Their first date was a backpacking trip in the Mission Mountains, where Willa proved her utility by catching trout for dinner and breakfast after their supplies ran low. In 1994, after a brief two-year stint together in Salt Lake City where George taught at the University of Utah Medical School, Willa and George were married under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, by a ship’s captain.
Homesick for Montana, George and Willa left Utah and made their home in Missoula’s Rattlesnake neighborhood. In 1997, they had a son, Milan Carmen Craig Risi… the bright center of George’s world. In 2002, George and Willa founded Infectious Disease Specialists, PC., a clinical research practice that specialized in testing vaccines for industry and government. George believed that frontline health care workers and nurses often generate critical improvements overlooked by physicians. In this way, they were fortunate to employ numerous RN’s, all of whom, George maintained, were much smarter and more capable than he. Among them are Jenn Crawford, Misti Fines, Michelle Sokoloski, Brooke Krininger, and Bev Wiaczek.
In 2010, George and Willa moved with Milan to London, where George achieved a lifelong dream of studying at the London School of Tropical Medicine. He completed a master’s in immunology and made many much younger friends from all over the world. Upon returning to Missoula, a highlight of their home life was hosting international students (with whom they remain in contact to this day) from Turkey, The Netherlands and Tokyo.
George served as the infectious disease clinical consultant to the NIH Rocky Mountain BSL-4 lab in Hamilton, Montana, from 2004-2016. His knowledge of BSL 3 & 4 pathogens (including Ebola), gained from his work with RML, led him to volunteer with friends and colleagues Kate Hurly, RN and Thomas Arminio, RN in the Ebola clinics of Sierra Leone, West Africa. Their combined expertise subsequently led them to train physicians from around the U.S., Cuba and the Caribbean to prepare for work in the Ebola wards of Africa.
In 2016, George was recruited to move to Washington, D.C., for a consulting position as subject matter expert to the government agency of BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority). In this role, George worked primarily on antibiotic resistance and vaccines. He was especially grateful for the opportunity to help make the COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines available to the public. Despite his advancing disease, in the last year of his life he continued to work because he “didn’t want to let anyone down.”
This is what George did in his life, but more important is the person he was. He was kind — that was his default setting. He was the very best kind of nerdy. In his personal life, he loved bringing people together, both romantically and professionally. Nothing made him happier than a house full of friends. He had a relentlessly curious mind. He read voraciously and broadly — environment, religion, history, politics and biographies — but he never pretended to know more than he did. He loved his book group of like-minded eccentrics. He listened to opera and New Orleans blues. He was a tireless hiker, a joyful yet truly terrible tennis player, and a master gumbo chef. He was a patient teacher and a humble learner. He was compassionate, slow to judge and quick to forgive. Best of all, he was a wonderful husband and even better father.
George (Mr. Break-it) felt acutely the loss of further adventures with his best pal Loren Stormo (Mr. Fix-it), his beloved wife and son, and his many friends and colleagues from Missoula, D.C., and around the world.
He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Willa Craig, his son Milan (lovely girlfriend Liza), and his sisters Addie Risi (Maris) of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Pam Risi of Macon, Georgia. He also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law, Brad and Robin Cockhill and Barb Cockhill of Butte, Brian and Linda Cockhill of Helena, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mona Dumas (Tom), of Louisiana.
George wanted desperately to live. His greatest sorrow was that he knew he would not see his son marry, nor would he get to hold a grandchild. But he thought, at the very least, he would be granted the pleasure of seeing Trump marched out of the White House in 2021. That denied, he asks this of you: Wear a mask — they really do work; practice social distancing — sacrifice a little today for a better future. And, when it’s available, take the vaccine. Most importantly, he would remind you to hold your family close.
Anyone who would like to honor George may consider a contribution to the environmental conservation cause of his or her choice. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held outside in the spring of 2021.
