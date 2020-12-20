George Franklin Risi Jr., MD

MISSOULA — “And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.” — John Muir

On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, George — dressed in his Rocky Mountain Pus Club T-shirt and his favorite pair of hiking shorts — stepped into the forest one last time. He died of a particularly aggressive pancreatic cancer, just one year after diagnosis.

George was born in 1954 to George Franklin Risi Sr., an orthopedic surgeon, and Eugenia Risi (Vit), homemaker. He was raised with his three sisters on the beaches of central east coast Florida where he spent many days surfing, working as a lifeguard, and running cross country on the sand. Upon graduation, he attended college at Emory University in Atlanta where he studied biology and pre-med. He maintained that he joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity because they had fried chicken and he was making rice in a coffee pot, although he sustained those friendships until his death. In college, George was torn over continuing to study medicine versus pursuing something in the natural sciences — he ultimately chose to attend medical school at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he found the answer to his dilemma in Infectious Disease (ID). George celebrated his graduation by helping his father sail from Florida to Majorca in a sailboat designed by George Sr.