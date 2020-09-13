George Herman Ludemann

Dad went to school in Barnesville, Minnesota, where he participated in track and football. After graduation he joined the Army in 1953 and served in the Korean War. Upon his return home, he met the love of his life, Lerae Ann Roesch and they were married in 1956. From that union they had three children, Marty, Robin, and Karen.

Dad moved his family to Montana in 1960 and scooted across the state and finally settled in Missoula in 1964. That is when dad became a UM Grizzly fan. Dad worked at Coast-to-Coast for 23 years and then worked at Hellgate High School for 15 years. In September of 2019, he had the honor of being inducted into the Hellgate Athletic Hall of Fame. Dad loved every minute at Hellgate. He made many lifelong friends and kept in contact with some of his old students. He was also an avid golfer and didn’t even mind when mom beat him in a round or two. Dad was so proud of his family and their accomplishments. He always let people know how many grandchildren (4) and great grandchildren (10) he had. He was a very proud man. We, as his children, learned great work ethics from dad and mom. Our days are going to be a little less bright because he is no longer with us. Dad give mom a hug from us. May God bless you and keep you.