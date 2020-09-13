MISSOULA — George Herman Ludemann, age 85, of Missoula, our father, passed away at home with the love of his family by his side. Born in Sabin, Minnesota, to John and Anna Ludemann, he was the last of 13 children.
Dad went to school in Barnesville, Minnesota, where he participated in track and football. After graduation he joined the Army in 1953 and served in the Korean War. Upon his return home, he met the love of his life, Lerae Ann Roesch and they were married in 1956. From that union they had three children, Marty, Robin, and Karen.
Dad moved his family to Montana in 1960 and scooted across the state and finally settled in Missoula in 1964. That is when dad became a UM Grizzly fan. Dad worked at Coast-to-Coast for 23 years and then worked at Hellgate High School for 15 years. In September of 2019, he had the honor of being inducted into the Hellgate Athletic Hall of Fame. Dad loved every minute at Hellgate. He made many lifelong friends and kept in contact with some of his old students. He was also an avid golfer and didn’t even mind when mom beat him in a round or two. Dad was so proud of his family and their accomplishments. He always let people know how many grandchildren (4) and great grandchildren (10) he had. He was a very proud man. We, as his children, learned great work ethics from dad and mom. Our days are going to be a little less bright because he is no longer with us. Dad give mom a hug from us. May God bless you and keep you.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lerae; 11 siblings; and a son in-law Michael Brown.
He is survived by his three children, Marty (Nancy), Robin (Guy), and Karen. Four grandchildren, Ryan (Robbi), Michael (Tiffany), Nicole (Kasey), and Jennifer (Justin). 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.
A special thanks to his caregiver and friend, Melody, and also to Hospice Home Care for taking such good care of our dad.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held for the family at Western State Montana Veteran’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Dad was loved by so many that after the pandemic is over, a celebration of life will be announced for everyone to attend.
The online obituary and guestbook is available at gardencityfh.com.
