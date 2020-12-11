VICTOR — George Ingram Durham, 79, passed peacefully at his home in Victor on Dec. 3, 2020. George was born in Champaign, Illinois, on Nov. 18, 1941. He grew up in Williamsburg, Massachusetts, and attended preparatory high school at Mount Hermon School in Northfield, Massachusetts. George went on to college at Bucknell University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts. George worked as a computer programmer at Travelers Insurance Company. He also held positions at Smith College, Wrights, Spalding, GDT, Catamount Brewery, White River Junction Food Coop and Xerox.

George had a wide range of interests, including gardening, hiking, baking and bird watching. He passed on his love of nature to his two daughters, Heather and Rebecca Durham, who have graduate degrees in ecology and botany, respectively. George also played the banjo and performed locally on acoustic guitar back in the folk music era of the 1960s. His wide-ranging musical interests also included rock and classical music and he attended many concerts. George was an avid cribbage player; he participated in cribbage tournaments and possessed a fine collection of cribbage boards. He loved cats and had many affectionate purrers over the years. He was an accomplished home brewer, even growing his own hops, a passion he shared with his good friend Tony. George loved watching baseball, hockey, and golf, and was a loyal Red Sox, Bruins, and Calgary Flames fan. He watched many sports games with his close friend Bernie.