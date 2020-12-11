VICTOR — George Ingram Durham, 79, passed peacefully at his home in Victor on Dec. 3, 2020. George was born in Champaign, Illinois, on Nov. 18, 1941. He grew up in Williamsburg, Massachusetts, and attended preparatory high school at Mount Hermon School in Northfield, Massachusetts. George went on to college at Bucknell University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts. George worked as a computer programmer at Travelers Insurance Company. He also held positions at Smith College, Wrights, Spalding, GDT, Catamount Brewery, White River Junction Food Coop and Xerox.
George had a wide range of interests, including gardening, hiking, baking and bird watching. He passed on his love of nature to his two daughters, Heather and Rebecca Durham, who have graduate degrees in ecology and botany, respectively. George also played the banjo and performed locally on acoustic guitar back in the folk music era of the 1960s. His wide-ranging musical interests also included rock and classical music and he attended many concerts. George was an avid cribbage player; he participated in cribbage tournaments and possessed a fine collection of cribbage boards. He loved cats and had many affectionate purrers over the years. He was an accomplished home brewer, even growing his own hops, a passion he shared with his good friend Tony. George loved watching baseball, hockey, and golf, and was a loyal Red Sox, Bruins, and Calgary Flames fan. He watched many sports games with his close friend Bernie.
George was married and divorced twice, first to Nancy, and second to his daughters’ mother, Judith Clayton Durham of Columbia, Connecticut. Judi and George became friends and in later years enjoyed family holidays together. George left his beloved New England in 2000 and moved to Oregon to be closer to his two daughters, his father and his brother Doug. In 2005, George moved to Montana to be near his daughter Rebecca. George, or Grampy as he was called by his granddaughter Emaline, was a beloved grandfather to Emy. The two of them spent many happy hours together, drawing, playing board games and Legos, reading, and laughing.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George Stone Durham and Alice Ingram Durham, and his stepmother Mary Grant Durham. George is survived by two daughters, Heather C. Durham of Granite Falls, Washington, and Rebecca A. Durham of Missoula; granddaughter Emaline A. Whithed of Missoula, Montana; brother Douglas Durham, sister-in-law Norié Durham, and niece Leah Durham of Warrenton, Oregon; and four cousins. George, or Georgie, as he was affectionately called by family members since childhood, had a gentle spirit and was warm, kind, talented, funny, intelligent and generous. He tended to plants, cats and backyard birds. He loved his family and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Audubon Society or his granddaughter’s college fund. Further information regarding donations can be found at whitesittfuneralhome.com. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at the funeral home’s website as well.
