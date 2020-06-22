George J. Cote

Born on June 22, 1930 to Joseph and Cora Cote in Newbury Port, Massachusetts, he lived with his twin brother Arthur and three sisters Loretta, Lorraine, and Diana. In 1948 George enlisted in the US Air Force, serving there for nine years, then transferred to the US Army in 1957. He served with the Army, completing a tour in Vietnam until his retirement in 1975. George married Claudeen Roy in 1960 and had two daughters, Donna and Doreen. Service in Vietnam caused the separation of this marriage, and he later remarried Billie Marie Tuttle in 1970. It was a match made in Heaven. They had two sons, Neal and Michael.