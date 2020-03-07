MISSOULA — George J. Tabish, 86 of Missoula passed away at his home on Friday, March 6, 2020. A Vigil service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. A Funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.