George Joseph Fisher Jr.

George Joseph Fisher Jr., 56, passed away in the comforts of his own home in Evaro, MT. on April 11, 2023. He was born on November 1, 1966 in St. Ignatius, MT to George Fisher Sr. He was raised by his father and step-mother Mary "Buzz" Lassaw in Hot Springs, MT. As a child George earned the nickname "Curious."

He had various jobs throughout his life. He worked on a ranch, cut firewood, worked for a mill in Eureka, fought fight, maintenance, and George operated heavy equipment and worked in a rock quarry.

George loved being out doors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, mechanicing, and being with his animals. He liked to have fun and he always brought joy to other people.

He is preceded in death by his siblings: Dwayne Fisher, David Fisher, Andy Fisher, Joe Assiniboine, and Mike Assiniboine, Uncles: Kenny Fisher, and Kenny Berland. His grandmother: Josephine and his dad:

George Fisher Sr., along with other family members.

He is survived by his children: Kristina Fisher and William Fisher. His

grandchildren: Ayden Fisher, Syla Fisher, Jaikeli, Caddy, Skye, Evaro, Kioti, and Travis Jr. Siblings; Delores Fisher, Joe Fisher, Barb, Bonnie, and Rose.