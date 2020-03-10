George Joseph Tabish

In 1958, George, along with his brother, Frank, purchased a service station on the corner of Broadway and Russell, which they aptly named Tabish Brothers Mobil Service. After eight years of independently operating the service station, they purchased Zadra Oil, thus establishing Tabish Brothers Distributing. For the next 25 years they worked side-by-side growing the business until George retired in 1994. Frank and his youngest son Greg continued to operate the business until Frank’s passing in 2015. Greg continues to run the company, which is known today as GW Petroleum.

Upon his retirement, George and Donna split their time between their homes in Missoula and Green Valley, Arizona. During their time in Arizona they enjoyed the warm weather, golf, travel, and their many good friends.

During his lifetime, George worked hard but also had many varied interests and hobbies. He became a licensed pilot and enjoyed boating. He took up the sport of skeet shooting and ultimately became a Montana State Champion in 1977. He became interested in sport fishing and spent many days fishing for steelhead and lake trout on the rivers and lakes of Idaho and Montana. In his 50s, he and Donna learned to play golf. He loved the game and enjoyed many rounds in Arizona and he also played on the Geritol League at the University of Montana Golf Course. He was one of few golfers who could claim to have scored a hole-in-one.

