George L. Scott

George was born in Columbus, MT on September 15, 1927 to Harvey and Mattie Scott. He was the 4th of 5 kids.

He graduated from Columbus High School in 1945. Upon graduation, George was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. He was honorably discharged in 1947. George then attended the University of Montana (UofM) and graduated with a BA in Health & Physical Education in 1951. He earned a Master of Education degree in 1970. Dad played football for 1 year and basketball for 3 years for the Grizzlies.

George married his high school sweetheart Ruth Mae Gotschall in Missoula on April 27,1951. They had 7 children together. George and Ruth were married for 45 years.

George started his high school teaching and coaching career in Dillon, MT. From there the family moved to Red Lodge, MT and eventually to Missoula, MT in 1966. Dad was a coach in multiple sports and a math teacher at Sentinel High School in Missoula until the spring of 1984. Although he treasured all the students, athletes, teachers, custodians, cooks, bus drivers and other staff he had contact with over the years, he decided 33 years of teaching and coaching in Montana was enough.