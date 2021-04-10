George L. Scott
George was born in Columbus, MT on September 15, 1927 to Harvey and Mattie Scott. He was the 4th of 5 kids.
He graduated from Columbus High School in 1945. Upon graduation, George was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. He was honorably discharged in 1947. George then attended the University of Montana (UofM) and graduated with a BA in Health & Physical Education in 1951. He earned a Master of Education degree in 1970. Dad played football for 1 year and basketball for 3 years for the Grizzlies.
George married his high school sweetheart Ruth Mae Gotschall in Missoula on April 27,1951. They had 7 children together. George and Ruth were married for 45 years.
George started his high school teaching and coaching career in Dillon, MT. From there the family moved to Red Lodge, MT and eventually to Missoula, MT in 1966. Dad was a coach in multiple sports and a math teacher at Sentinel High School in Missoula until the spring of 1984. Although he treasured all the students, athletes, teachers, custodians, cooks, bus drivers and other staff he had contact with over the years, he decided 33 years of teaching and coaching in Montana was enough.
In retirement, George became the official scorekeeper for the UofM men Grizzly basketball team from 1985 to 2010. He was a true Grizzly fan and actively attended all Grizzly football and basketball games. He golfed and bowled in 3 leagues each week. He also sang with the Rocky Mountaineers. He was a lifetime Masonic member of the Star in the West Lodge #40, AF and AM, in Red Lodge, MT. He was an avid reader, historian, and genealogist for the family. In his younger years, he and Ruth also loved to camp and float the Blackfoot River and spoil everyone with his chocolate supplies. The family had great reunions on the river for several memorable years.
George was a great dad and an awesome grandpa. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth; son Harvey and daughter Cheryl; parents Harvey and Mattie Scott; brothers Harvey and Frank; and sister Mary Jane Petterson.
He is survived by his sister Barbara Henderson of Columbus, MT; his 5 children: daughters Karen (Jesse) Munro, Connie (Don) Beumer, Diane (Tom) Llewellyn, and sons Robert (Martha) Scott, and Michael (Cindy) Scott; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Auberge assisted living facility and Home Health and Hospice of Montana for their thoughtfulness and care of dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Grizzly Athletic Association. Funeral arrangements are pending with Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, MT. Attendance may be limited to family only due to Covid.