MISSOULA — George Leonard “Lenny” Stevens, 88, of Missoula, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Lenny was born on Feb. 14, 1932, in Butte, to Gust and Armida Stevens. Growing up across the street from his elementary school he never missed a single day of school as a child. While attending High School at Butte High he was a member of the boys’ basketball team as an all-state guard. After graduating high school, he went on to attend the University of Montana where he studied for a year before being drafted in the United States Army and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.

After being honorably discharged in 1953, he went back home to Butte where he worked for Stauffer Chemical Company.

On June 15, 1958, he married the love of his life Gertrude Raita in Butte. The couple lived there until 1969 and moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where they owned and operated a motel. In 1978 the family moved to Missoula where Lenny and Gert owned and operated numerous establishments including Lenny’s Lounge, The Silvertip and Lucky Ladies Casino.