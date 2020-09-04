MISSOULA — George Leonard “Lenny” Stevens, 88, of Missoula, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Lenny was born on Feb. 14, 1932, in Butte, to Gust and Armida Stevens. Growing up across the street from his elementary school he never missed a single day of school as a child. While attending High School at Butte High he was a member of the boys’ basketball team as an all-state guard. After graduating high school, he went on to attend the University of Montana where he studied for a year before being drafted in the United States Army and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.
After being honorably discharged in 1953, he went back home to Butte where he worked for Stauffer Chemical Company.
On June 15, 1958, he married the love of his life Gertrude Raita in Butte. The couple lived there until 1969 and moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where they owned and operated a motel. In 1978 the family moved to Missoula where Lenny and Gert owned and operated numerous establishments including Lenny’s Lounge, The Silvertip and Lucky Ladies Casino.
Lenny had a love for sports all of his life. He was a member of the American Legion Baseball team in Butte, the Men’s Fast Pitch Softball team, the Star Lanes Bowling League but some of the best times he had were on the golf course. Lenny loved golf and he would always say “the sun is always shining on the golf course.” He played every day that ended in a “y.” He met many great friends through business and sports.
Lenny and Gert were blessed with three children, Steve, Cindy and Tom. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa “PaPa.” He was kind and generous to everyone that knew him especially with family and friends.
Lenny was preceded in death by his father Gust, mother Armida and brother Stevie.
He is survived by his wife Gert, Missoula; son Steve Stevens, Missoula, daughter Cindy Hughes, Tucson, Arizona, and son Tom (Chris) Stevens, Missoula; one sister Elaine (Bob) Lukasik, Missoula; his six grandchildren Stevie (Zach) Burwick, Parker Hughes (Haniah), T.R. (Norma) Stevens, Carson Hughes (Stepahnie), Darian Stevens and Thomas Stevens. Along with two great-grandsons William and Zane Burwick.
A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. and a reception will be held after the service at the Stevens home 901 Ben Hogan Dr. Missoula. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home has taken care of arrangements.
