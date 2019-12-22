MISSOULA — George Louis Stemple, 77, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Missoula on Jan. 25, 1942 to Louis and Crescence Stemple. Raised in Ovando, he learned a love of the outdoors and a passion for hunting. After grade school, he moved to live with his aunt in Missoula so that he could attend high school. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1960.
On Feb. 10, 1961 he married the love of his life, Linda Louise Farra. Together they tackled life’s joys and problems head on and as a team. Last February they proudly celebrated 58 years of marriage. They raised their three children with an abundance of love, opportunities, life lessons and confidence. Modeling a map to a successful life they showed their kids how to love each other and how to have a great work ethic. This equipped them with the tools for a successful life.
While George spent 31 years working at the Missoula paper mill, he and Linda worked hard to build and run many businesses in Missoula. These included Western Drilling and Excavating, Wagon Wheel Trailer Village, Hellgate Trading Company, G and L Trucking, Northwest Trailer Parks, and Hellgate Tool Repair. George continued to enjoy working right up until the end.
It was not “all work and no play” as George enjoyed hunting, traveling with Linda, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. The activities George and Linda introduced to their kids ended up being the passions they would pursue for many years. These included snowmobiling, water skiing, hunting, traveling, shopping, and working among so many other things. While he may have taken a few opportunities to teach the grandchildren naughty behavior, he was always available to attend their sporting events, parties and performances.
George touched many lives through his generosity of time and money. He was first in line to help friends in need, and countless times would buy food, clothes or supplies for strangers. He will be missed by the enormous amount of friends he has made thru the years.
He is survived by his wife Linda, his son Brad Stemple (Shannon Plovanic), daughter Georgia (George) Townsend, son Randy (Amy) Stemple; grandchildren Kassidy (Adam) Good, Sarah (Alex) Koerner, Taylor (Don) Stebbins, Ryan (Shayla) Stemple, Katy Stemple, and Lindsay Stemple; great grandchildren Nova, Kennedy, and Kashton.
No service is planned. In lieu of flowers please send stories or memories of George to:
Linda Stemple
2006 North Avenue West
Missoula, MT 59801