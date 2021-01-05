George Malcom Haggart

George was born Oct. 16, 1938 in Weehawken, New Jersey to Malcolm and Carrie Haggart. He now will join his dad, Malcom, his mom, Carrie, his brother Buzz of New York and his brother, Jim of Pennsylvania. Jim was his closest friend, and they both endured health issues over the past few years. Jimmy recently passed and George said, “We will be together again soon,” after a dream he had, which he shared with Jim prior to his passing.

He is survived by his sister, Dot, of Lacey, Washington and sister, Shirl, of Kinnelon, New Jersey and brother, Bill of New Jersey. His daughter, Kathy Lang of New Jersey and son, Kevin, wife, Shawn, and grandchildren, Dylan, Joey and Everly Haggart of Las Vegas, Nevada. Many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his nephew, Rob and wife, Tammy and their children Hannah and Matthew who all did different tasks to help make it possible for George to stay in his home. A special thanks to his neighbors, Tony and Janice Hicks of Ovando who were always there to help George. Thank you for the love of the small town community of Ovando; many thanks to his Ovando neighbors, ministers, store owners, and service delivery people who enabled him to be home. A community always taking time to stop by, visits send meals, treats and bring him anything he needed.