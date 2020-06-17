George Martin

MILES CITY — George Martin, age 80, of Bainville passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 in Bismarck, North Dakota.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City. Military Graveside services will follow in the Eastern Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery in Miles City. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: stevensonandsons.com.

