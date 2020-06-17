George Martin

Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City. Military Graveside services will follow in the Eastern Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery in Miles City. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: stevensonandsons.com.