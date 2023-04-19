George N. McCabe

George N. McCabe was born on December 25, 1930, in Great Falls, MT to George N. McCabe, Sr. and Helen Florence O'Day McCabe. He was raised in Cut Bank, MT. He was an accomplished musician, playing the trumpet and saxophone. He played in the high school band. On weekends, he played in Cut Bank dinner clubs with his own band. He graduated high school as the Valedictorian in 1949. After graduating, George attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA. He was a member of the Army ROTC. After 3 years of law school, he was commissioned to active duty serving from June 1954 to June 1956. He was stationed in LaRochelle, France as a First Lieutenant. His ordinance unit partnered with the NATO alliance. He returned to Gonzaga for his 4th year of law school, earning a Dr. of Law Degree.

He worked for a law firm in Spokane for one year and then relocated to Great Falls in December of 1958 joining Jardine, Stephenson, Blewett, and Weaver. George became partner and eventually became the firm president. He was elected president of the Cascade County Bar Association and also served on committees for the Montana Bar Association. In 2008 he was honored as a 50-year member of the Montana Bar Association and of Jardine, Stephenson, Blewett, and Weaver Law Firm. George retired in December 2010 after 52 years of law practice.

On August 10, 1963, George N. McCabe and Colleen “Connie” Sheridan were married in St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Missoula, MT. George and Connie enjoyed many years of good friends, and social and sporting events in Great Falls. They had over 50 years of wonderful times with their children, grandchildren, friends, and pets on Lindbergh Lake.

George co-chaired fundraising events for Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in 1989 and 1990. He was a member of the Church Council at Holy Spirit Parish, a member of the Optimist Club, and he held the role of Chairman of the Montana USO.

He also volunteered for the Great Falls Figure Skating Club.

George is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie; his daughters, Caren (Jim)

McCabe Reznik and Mary (Todd) Meyer; grandsons, Riley James Meyer, Connor George (Taryn) Meyer; and great-grandson to arrive in May), Bo Eldred Meyer and, Cole Nicholas Reznik; granddaughters, Jessi (Shane) Arguello, Jodi (William) Kancharla and their children, Nehemiah, Salome, Ezra, and Rueben. He is also survived by brother-in-law Bob (Kay) Sheridan and numerous nieces and nephews.

George is pre-deceased by son, Brian Daniel McCabe 2005; his parents, George N. McCabe Sr., Helen F. McCabe; sisters, Helen Flaherty and Mary Ann Theobald; and brother-in-law, James Flaherty.

George was an enthusiastic outdoorsman enjoying hiking Glacier Park and Swan Valley trails, fly fishing, and waterfowl and big game hunting. Time was spent taking in the sports of his children and his grandchildren. Music and reading were his special moments of relaxation.

There will be a vigil on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. The funeral liturgy will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Contributions in memory of George may be made to Holy Spirit Church (201 44th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405), Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (5705 Grant Creek, Missoula, MT 59808), or Peace Hospice of Great Falls (1101 26th St. South, Great Falls, MT 59405).

Our thanks to Peace Hospice for their loving care of George and family during his stay.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.