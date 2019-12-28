{{featured_button_text}}
WADDELL, Arizona — George P. Jennings, 87, passed away early Christmas morning. He was born Dec. 17, 1932 to George and Helen in New York City. George married the love of his life, Justine, July 2, 1955 and they had five children together, Chris, Helen, Carol, Maryanne and Cynthia. He lived an adventurous life as a bronco rider, business owner, athlete, pilot, cherry farmer, dog trainer and more. George was known as a hard-working, straight-shooter to all.

George is survived by his wife, five children, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

