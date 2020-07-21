MISSOULA — On the 20th of May George P. Kuntz passed away. George was born Sept. 28, 1933, to Innocence and Eva Kuntz. He was the seventh of 10 children born in Glen Ullin, North Dakota. He went to county school and high school in Glen Ullin. He went into the service in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1959. He then started working for the North Dakota state highway department, that same year he met the love of his life Jenny Jahraus. They were married on Oct. 6, 1960. They had three children Jeff, Sandra, and Wayne, and moved to Missoula in 1967. That year he started working for Van Evans and worked there until 1981, at which time he started working for the University of Montana until his retirement in 1995. George loved music so much, he was a self-taught accordion player and was the best in western Montana. George's first accordion came from his father selling a load of wheat. After his retirement George and Jenny would winter in Salome, Arizona, for the past 20 years. He and Jenny were blessed with three grandchildren, Kristine Semmens (Riley), Michael Kuntz (Kelci) and Kalene Colwell (Jesse). From these three marriages came his blessed little angels, his five great-granddaughters, Kylie and Brooklyn Semmens, Hallie and Ella Kuntz, and Annika Colwell. Preceding George in death were his parents, brothers and sisters John, Pete, Joe, Margaret, Pauline, Steve and Fred. George is survived by one sister Mary Ann who lives in Canada, and his entire immediate family who would like to thank Missoula Hospice, Elania, Andrea, Ellie, Mariee and Ryan. Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Jaharus, John Schneider, Leroy Thomas, Joe Bauer, Mile Kelly, Eddie Nannu. Private services will be Friday, July 24, 2020, at Trinity Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery. A private reception will follow.