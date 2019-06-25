STEVENSVILLE — George R. Swanson, 77, of Stevensville passed away at home on June 20. A lifetime of generosity, living life to its fullest, and loving his family took its toll and his heart was tired. Born on March 7, 1942 in Billings, he and his three siblings were raised by his mother in the small town of Bear Creek and from these hard times came a desire to provide, the ability to laugh, and an unwavering strength of character.
Over the years, George worked on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, drove the Ice Road, and spent most of his career as a diesel mechanic in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. He spent several years volunteering as a coach with the Hamilton Boxing Club and raised Black Angus cattle on a small ranch outside of Victor with the help of his wife, Kathy.
George loved sharing a meal and a good story with friends. Rather than funeral services, his wish was to spend his final days surrounded by his family and those closest to him in a celebration of his life. He is survived by his wife Katherine (Vogel Finley), his children Joe Swanson (Teauna), Becky Finley Korinke (Keith), and Lucas Swanson (Beth McKee), grandchildren Georgia (Joe), Jack and Finn (Becky), and grandchildren by heart R.J. Kinzer and Damian Cash (Joe & Teauna) and Carlie McKee (Lucas & Beth). George is also remembered by his brothers Chuck Swanson of Stephenville, Texas and Ron Swanson of Bear Creek as well as several loving nieces and nephews that held a special place in his heart. He was proceeded in death by his mother Carolyn and sister Rosemary (Blohm Goke).