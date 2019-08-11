POLSON — George Robert Mahoney passed away Aug. 2, 2019, at Kalispell Regional Hospital after a long, brave battle with cancer. He passed from the loving hands of his wife into the hands of our Savior.
George was born June 27, 1952, in Wilmington, Delaware, to John and Violette Mahoney. His father worked as a personnel officer for the Veterans Administration Hospitals and Centers. Therefore, the family lived all over the United States.
George loved spending time with his aunts at the beach. His Uncle Eddie instilled him with his love for golf at the age of 12. He spent most of his summers playing and serving as his uncle's caddie.
George graduated from Helena High School in 1970, where he made many wonderful friendships. In 1974 he graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He played on the university golf team. After college he worked as an assistant golf pro for the Yuma Country Club.
In 1976 George decided to move back to Missoula and began working as a non-food representative for American Strevell. In 1977, he met and married his wife, Ramona. Both George and Ramona knew their life together was meant to be. They were married for 42 years. Three years after they were married, they moved to Polson and leased the Town Pump. In 1982 they built Polson Bay Grocery and later added a car wash and laundromat. George and Ramona owned Polson Bay for 35 years.
George and Ramona raised three beautiful children in Polson. In 1984 Michael was born, followed by Christopher in 1986 and Caitlin in 1990. They have fond memories of time spent with their father.
George served as a Polson city councilman, and on the golf park board. He was instrumental in building the new nine holes added to Polson Country Club in 1989. He continued his love for golf all of his life. The camaraderie with his fellow golfers was important to him. He was one of the founding members of Polson Scholarship & Education Foundation, and he was currently serving as vice president. The Foundation has given scholarships to Polson graduates since 2002.
George enjoyed camping with his family and friends, and as his children grew up, many summers were spent at Abbott Lake. He and Ramona developed a love for kayaking after they retired. The beach was where the family spent vacations snorkeling and fishing.
George was a wonderful and compassionate man. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of everyone that knew him.
George is preceded in death by his parents John and Violette Mahoney, and his brother John Mahoney.
He is survived by his wife Ramona; his children Michael (granddaughter Keira), Christopher (wife Laura and baby Mahoney to be delivered in December) and Caitlin (husband Brian and grandson Liam); sisters Peggy Wohlgenant (Mike) and Maryann McDaniel; and various nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 16, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1 p.m., with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Polson Scholarship & Education Foundation, Pat DeVries, Treasurer, at P.O. Box 562, Polson, MT 59860. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. The Lake Funeral Home is caring for the family.