HOT SPRINGS, South Dakota — George Russell Hangas, 73, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, passed away on Jan. 9, 2019, at Fall River Hospital in Hot Springs.
George was born Feb. 7, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to George O. and Charlotte R. Hangas. He grew up in Helena and Billings, graduating from Billings West High School. He attended the University of Montana where he was affiliated with Sigma Chi Fraternity. He married Jane Roberts in 1967 and later divorced.
He is survived by his wife Toni Devereaux of Hot Springs; son, Tyler (Brien) Hangas, Missoula; grandchildren Shayla (Jadyn) Wilson and great-grandson, Aiden of Great Falls; Nathan, Zachary, Connor of Missoula; sister Carol (Rocky) Hocevar, Lolo; step-son, Trevor (Katie) Cook, Rapid City, South Dakota, step-daughter Lindsay (Joe) Lupo, Sherman Oaks, California; many cousins and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ralph (Debbie) Hangas, of Missoula.
George loved the outdoors with a passion for horses and elk hunting. George was a cowboy at heart.
May you rest in peace.
Per George's wishes, no services will be held.