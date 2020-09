MISSOULA — George Shapanus, Jr., 60, of Winter Park, Florida, formerly Missoula. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 1, 2020, at Garden City Funeral Home. A Vigil service will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday Oct. 2, 2020, at Garden City Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at the Western Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery.