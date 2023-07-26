George T. Guenzler

Ronan- George T. Guenzler, age 86, went on his final ride June 15, 2023. He was born February 16, 1937, to Paul and Laura (Stonehocker) Guenzler.

George grew up and ranched most of his life in the Round Butte area. He married Sharon Carter on April 20, 1963, and they spent many years at each other's side until her passing in 2018.

George is survived by his son Paul (Sharon) Guenzler of Ronan, his daughter Sheila Rigby of Ronan, son Corey (Carrie) Guenzler of Hot Springs, seven grandchildren, Sarah, Levi, Laurel, Ashley, Chance, Coby, and Coral, as well as six great-grandchildren, Sydney, Kaycee Jo, Cambri, Rhett, Oscar, and Collins. He is also survived by two brothers Robert (Mary) Guenzler of Idaho Falls, and William (Carol) Guenzler of Bellevue, WA, and sister Berniece Bilile of Ronan.

George is preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Ed Guenzler, and his wife of 55 years Sharon Guenzler.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Round Butte Women's Club House, 7254 Round Butte Rd. W., Ronan, with lunch to follow. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.