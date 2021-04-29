George W. Sechrist

George W. Sechrist, 71, of Hamilton, Montana, formerly of York, Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly April 25, 2021.

He is survived by his niece, Jane Sprigle Thren, her husband, Don and their daughter, Emily of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his former wife, Jane Johanson of Hamilton, MT and dear friend Cindy Warden, also of Hamilton and of course his fine new dog, Luna. He has friends from Pennsylvania to Yellowstone National Park to his vast family from the Canyons Athletic Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents at a young age. He was also predeceased by his sister, Jeanine R. Sprigle and brother-in-law, Stan Sprigle.

He was born July 6, 1949, to George L. Sechrist and Ruth N. (Gruver) Sechrist, York, Pennsylvania. George attended York Suburban High School graduating in 1967. He received a bachelor's degree from York College of Pennsylvania in 1972 where he was a member of the Spartan's baseball team.

George moved to Montana early in life and became a ranger at Yellowstone National Park. Anything you needed to know about Yellowstone, George was the fellow to see. He loved his job and was devoted to it for 40+ years. In addition, he was a certified personal fitness instructor at Canyons Athletic Club in Hamilton.