HAMILTON — George Wayne Snell, 90 years young, was born June 4, 1928 in Ponsford, Minnesota to William C and Jane Snell. He passed away in the early morning on Sept. 16, 2018 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. He was an enrolled member of the Chippewa Tribe of the White Earth Reservation in Minnesota.
George was preceded in passing by his parents, brothers Ray, Pete, David, Bill and daughter-in-law Sylvia Ann.
He is survived by his wife Wilma, sons Fred and children JeriAnn, Paul, Robert, Hallie; Steve (Cindy) children Elizabeth, George, Serena; David (Marketa) children Steve, Jeremy, Amanda: daughter Sally (Bill) Neustrom children J.D., Nancy, Paul; as well as 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com
They family would like to thank the Bee Hive Homes for their loving care and support for our Dad the last few months of his life.